Ballynure one-way system ‘progressing’

Plans for a one-way traffic system for Ballynure village are currently being progressed.

If the scheme is implemented, it will run from the junction of Carrickfergus Road and Main Street to Main Street’s junction with the Belfast Road in a clockwise direction.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “The Department is currently progressing a proposal to implement a one-way traffic system on Main Street, Ballynure, to help aid traffic progression.

“A public meeting was convened in March 2019 to discuss the matter and gauge public opinion. The proposals had the unanimous support of all those who attended the meeting and the legislative process has now commenced.”

Members of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Policy and Governance Committee were due to discus the proposal last night (Tuesday).