£237,000 resurfacing scheme to commence on section of A8

A £237,000 resurfacing scheme on the A8 Ballymena Road, Larne will start on Friday, September 20.

The scheme which extends from Pound Street junction (Belfast bound lane) for 1.1km, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road. Work is expected to be completed by Sunday, October 6.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate the following closures: A full road closure from 7pm on September 20 until 8pm on Sunday, September 22, a lane closure will be in operation from 9:30am to 4:30pm daily from Monday, September 23 until Friday, September 27 and a full road closure from 6am until 8pm on Saturday, September 28.

During the road closures a diversion will be in operation on the following roads.

This is Circular Road, Circular Road Roundabout, Glenarm Road, Victoria Road, Old Glenarm Road, Greenland Road, The Roddens and Antiville Road.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com