£111k resurfacing scheme for Larne’s Victoria Road

A £111,000 resurfacing scheme will commence on Larne’s Victoria Road on Saturday, October 26.

Extending from the Old Glenarm Road junction for 380m towards The Roddens junction, the project will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Due to the natures of the work, which is expected to be completed by November 10, the Department for Infrastructure says its will be necessary to operate the following closures:

Full road closure from 6.00am on Saturday, October 26, until 7.00pm on Sunday, October 27.

A lane closure will be in operation from 9.30am to 4.30pm daily from Monday, October 28, until Friday, November 8.

A full road closure from 6.00am on Saturday, November 9, until 7.00pm on Sunday, November 10.

During the road closures a diversion will be in operation via Old Glenarm Road, Greenland Road, The Roddens and vice versa.

The department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works, the department adds, will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com