Traffic advice issued ahead of football match

Police have urged supporters travelling to Inver Park to be considerate about where they park.

Larne FC take on Harland and Wolff Welders in the Bluefin Sport Championship tonight.

The match will kick off at 6.30pm at Inver Park.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “If you’re making plans to attend the match, please remember to be considerate about where you are parking.

“It would be a pity to spoil a good evening with getting a parking ticket.”

A spokesperson for Larne FC added: “The car park at Inver Park is closed. Please park responsibly and with consideration for local residents, and use the nearby car parks where possible.”