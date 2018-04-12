Tourism offering to be showcased at port

Mid and East Antrim’s tourism offering is to be highlighted with a new ‘visitor information point’ at the Port of Cairnryan in Scotland.

The proposal was outlined at the March meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee.

A report to elected members read: “Approximately 500,000 passengers use the Larne/Cairnryan route across the Irish Sea annually.

“As a result of the council’s ongoing partnership with P&O and Port of Larne, [we] have been offered an opportunity to work with the Port of Cairnryan to showcase Mid and East Antrim’s tourism products on the Scottish side of the North Channel.

“Currently, Cairnryan is exceptionally limited in terms of visitor information provision. As part of an overall refurbishment, Mid and East Antrim has been given an opportunity to place video footage and local information within the terminal.”

The information point would aim to influence visitors’ choices prior to arrival, the report added.

Design and production of the information point has been allowed for within the current tourism business support budget at a cost of £3000, members heard.

The proposal was approved by elected members.

Meanwhile, P&O recently celebrated its highest volume of freight traffic on the Larne to Cairnryan service since 2011, carrying 210,533 lorries and trailers during the past year.