Top music industry award for Glenarm singer songwriter Ben Glover

Glenarm singer songwriter Ben Glover has won a coveted music industry award for his new album “Shorebound” in London last week.

He was presented with the UK Album of the Year award during the 2019 UK Americana Awards at the Hackney Empire Theatre on Thursday.

Ben was also thrilled to have had the opportunity to perform a song from his latest compilation at the historic venue, which he said, made the experience even more special.

Speaking from the capital, he said: “Just to get to perform was special enough but when my name was called, it was something else.”

In 2016, he received an accolade in the UK Americana Awards for International Song of the Year.

“Both awards are great but to get recognition for an album was special.”

He went on to say that “Shorebound” was produced in collaboration with friends on both sides of the Atlantic, including Belfast singer Anthony Toner and Ricky Ross from Scottish band “Deacon Blue”.

Ben, who now lives in Nashville in the United States, produced his first album ten years ago and has recorded seven to date.

“This feels like the culmination of my career bringing together the past ten years. This is experience is the highlight so far without a doubt. It is definitely my proudest moment.”

He says that his parents Benny and Rosarie have encouraged him “from day one” to play the guitar and write songs which he took up at the age of 13.

Ben is a past pupil of St. MacNissi’s College, Garron Tower and former law student of Queen’s University Belfast although he admits that he “never had any intention of doing that”.

He says that he is “excited to be coming home” in April to work on a new project, to write songs based on folklore of the Antrim Coast and to record in Glenarm with his band “The Orphan Brigade”.

He will also be performing at Duncairn Arts Centre in Belfast on March 30 which will be followed by a tour to promote his new album later this year.