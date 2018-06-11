Thundering tribute to Duke of Edinburgh

The Duke of Edinburgh’s 97th birthday was celebrated in spectacular style in Carrickfergus today (Monday).

Hundreds of people gathered for a 21 gun salute at noon in the shadows of Carrickfergus Castle.

Hundreds of people attended the special event at Castle Green.

Special guests included Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim.

The guns, which have been used by the army in battle zones throughout the world, were supplied and operated by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery for the event hosted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Also in attendance were school pupils, cadets and Royal British Legion and RAF representatives.

Mrs Joan Christie CVO, OBE, Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Antrim, inspects the guns at Carrickfergus Castle.