Thieves target roof lead at two churches

Two churches have been targeted by thieves in East Antrim recently.

PSNI Larne is investigating an attempted theft of lead from St. John the Evangelist Church in Carnlough.

This is believed to have occurred during the early hours of last Wednesday morning.

Police said: “Considerable damage was caused by thieves when they unsuccessfully tried to remove lead trim from around the perimeter of the church roof.”

A second incident was reported at St. Patrick’s Church in Cairncastle.

Police believe this may have occurred between Sunday May 19 and Thursday May 23.

The PSNI says that the two incidents may be linked.

Sergeant Lander said: “Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in any of these areas? Were there any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner? If you did, or you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call Larne police station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting references 252 22/05/19 and 1893 23/05/19.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”