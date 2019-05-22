Theft of ‘high value’ gardening equipment

A “high value” quantity of gardening equipment has been stolen in Ballylinney outside Ballyclare.

Police say that a burglary occurred between 9.30 pm on Sunday May 19 and 4.30 am on Monday May 20.

Some of the stolen items.

The items were taken from two out buildings.

The haul includes a Honda TRX250TE Fourtrax ES, red quad bike; Husqvarna 122HD60 hedge cutter; Husqvarna lawnmower; Husqvarna strimmer and harness; Parkside PHD 150 G4 pressure washer; SGS Engineering 2.5 tonne aluminium trolley jack; a homemade 8x4ft wooden trailer.

PSNI Newtownabbey is asking anybody who may have any information that may assist this investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 184 20/05/19.