Terry receives plaudits for top culinary skills

A local chef was presented with a prestigious culinary award at the public house he works at on Friday, January 26.

Terry Dalrymple, who is a chef at Billy Andy’s pub, won the NI Pub Chef of the Year Award.

The accolade is given by the all-party parliamentary beer group at Westminster.

The award was presented to Terry by East Antrim MP, Sammy Wilson and Colin Neill, Chief Executive of Hospitality Ulster.

Mr Dalrymple was awarded the number one pub chef award in Northern Ireland and narrowly missed being placed in the top eight across the UK as a whole.

Commenting on the award, Sammy Wilson said:

“The aim of the award is to recognise that pubs play as important a part as restaurants in providing top quality food and in doing so contribute to the hospitality sector of the economy as well as playing an important role in the expanding NI tourist industry.

“It is important to recognise the skills which reside in the kitchens of hundreds of local pubs and to encourage young people to take up the hundreds of job opportunities which will emerge over the next number of years.”

Congratulating Terry, Colin Neill added: “This is one of the fastest growing sectors in our economy and it is estimated that over the next six years, 30,000 jobs will be created in the hospitality industry and there will be vacancies for 2,000 chefs. Awards such as this help to give recognition to those who carry out these skilled jobs.

“We are really pleased that Terry has done so well. He has been a chef for over 25 years, starting in Carriages in Larne, moving to the Highways before becoming head chef in Billy Andy’s.

“This is the first time that he has been entered for the competition and is recognition for the excellent work which he does personally and not only his kitchen skills but the management of a large team of kitchen staff and trainee chefs.”