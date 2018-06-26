Teenager drove under influence of cannabis

A teenager stalled a Renault Clio at a static police checkpoint at Main Road in Glynn and police then discovered he was under the influence of cannabis.

A strong smell of the drug was detected from the vehicle being driven by Adam Collim (18), of Craiganboy Park, Glynn, in October last year and a small bag of cannabis was found during a search.

The defendant told police he had smoked cannabis a couple of hours before driving.

The defendant admitted a charge of driving whilst unfit.

Defence solicitor Kevin MacAllister said his client stalled the car at a police checkpoint.

The court heard the matter had been previously adjourned to allow the defendant to complete his A Levels.

The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £150, at Ballymena Magistrates Court on Thursday, June 21.