Teddy Bear's Picnic and family fun day

Larne Masonic Centre will be hosting a Teddy Bear’s Picnic and free family fun day next Friday (July 13) to celebrate 150 years of the Provincial Grand Lodge of Antrim.

There will be prizes for best teddy bear and fancy dress along with a bouncy castle, inflatable slide, assault course, reptile show, kids’ disco, face painting and temporary tattoos, and airsoft target practice.

Larne Masonic Centre (image Google)

Refreshments including a barbecue and ice cream will also be available.

The event will take place from 12-3pm and admission is free.