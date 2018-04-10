Team to take on tough triathlon for charities

A team of kindhearted east Antrim residents will be taking on a gruelling challenge this weekend in aid of three worthy causes.

Newtownabbey residents, Peter Lock and his wife Sharon, who are both severe sight impaired, will be competing alongside eight other people in an ‘alternative triathlon.’

The event on Saturday, April 14, will see them complete a 10k run from Hazelbank to Carrick, an 11km coastal row to Whitehead and a 90km ride through Co Antrim, finishing back in Hazelbank.

They hope to raise £4,500 to support the work of the Cancer Fund for Children, Guide Dogs NI and the RNLI.

Peter and Sharon will be joined on the day by Janice Elliot-Wilson and Matthew Wilson from Newtownabbey, Simon Fuller and Alan Kelly from Carrick and Richard Bradley from Belfast.

Ally and Mark Bennett from Ballycare and Lydia Coates from Belfast will be participating as a relay team and will each take on a leg of the challenge.

Detailing the route, Peter said: “We are leaving Hazelbank at 8.30am for the run to Carrick. We will leave Carrick around 10am for the row to Whitehead along the coastline, with a planned arrival at 11.45am.

“The cycle will leave Whitehead around 12.15pm. The route will take us through Larne, Glenarm, Carnlough, Broughshane, Doagh and returning to Hazelbank around 5pm.

“For the run, myself and Sharon are being guided by Matthew and Janice. For the cycle, Richard will be piloting Sharon and Gavin Martin from Integrity Cycling Club will be piloting me.”

For more information, or to sponsor the team, go to www.facebook.com/TripleRChallenge/ or uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/TeamTripleR

They will also be holding a 10k run on April 28 for runners to enter, raising further money for the three charities. To register, go to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/petes-alternative-triathlon-10k-run-tickets-37854410561?aff=eand