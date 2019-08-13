Support for citizens with hearing loss living in the East Antrim area

Hearing aid users living throughout the East Antrim area are supported in their community by Action on Hearing Loss in partnership with the Northern Trust.

Hearing Aid Support Sessions are held in Larne, Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey on a monthly basis.

The sessions run in the mornings and take the form of a community support session which is a free drop-in service, where no appointments are required.

Larne Hearing Aid Maintenance Support Sessions take place at Gloucester Park Day Centre, Larne, from 10.30am-12noon on the third Monday in the month with the next session being held on September 16 and then on October 21, November 18 and December 16.

Carrickfergus Support Sessions are held on the second Wednesday in the month from 10am-12noon and will next take place at Carrick Communty Forum, on the first floor (above Poundland) on September 11 and then on October 9, November 13 and December 11.

In Newtownabbey, sessions will continue to take place at Cloughfern Parish Hall (opposite Whiteabbey Hospital), on the third Thursday in the month from 10am-12pm with the next dates being September 19 and October 17.

The monthly Ballyclare Hearing Aid Support Sessions, will next take place at Beeches Community Centre, Avondale Drive, on the last Thursday in the month. The next dates are - August 29, September 26, October 31, and November 28.

Trained volunteers, who wear hearing aids themselves, provide free batteries, ear mould tubing, wax guards, basic hearing checks and provide practical advice on cleaning and maintaining hearing aids.

They can help to solve any problems you may be having with your hearing aid and offer advice on how to manage your hearing loss with confidence.

This support service is also available to the hearing loss community and their families for people who are housebound or in residential care. For further information on these support services contact Sue Gilchrist, Action on Hearing Loss on 02890 239619/07940160672 or visit the website at www.actiononhearingloss.org.uk

Did you know?

Action on Hearing Loss, known until 2011 by its official title, the Royal National Institute for Deaf People, is a charitable organization working on behalf of the UK’s nine million people who are deaf or have hearing loss. It supports people across the UK to manage their deafness, tinnitus and hearing loss. It also provides useful information and community-based care and support services, develops technology and treatments.