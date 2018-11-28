Support available for east Antrim residents dealing with dementia

Alzheimer’s Society has a new Dementia Support worker for the east Antrim region, offering support service for people with dementia.

Hannah Coleman comes to the society with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the community and voluntary and health and social care sector.

Hannah will be providing one-to-one support to people who have been diagnosed with dementia and their families.

From understanding benefits to how dementia progresses and the importance of getting people’s financial affairs in order – dementia support workers are there to explain about the condition, but also signpost people to other support services available.

As well as dementia support workers, Alzheimer’s Society in the Northern Trust area runs a number of services including Side By Side, carer support groups, dementia information programmes and activity groups.

For more information about the services provided, contact Hannah Coleman on 028 9336 2940 or visit alzheimers.org.uk/localinformation