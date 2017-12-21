Superhero theme for New Year's dip in memory of Erin

A Whitehead schoolgirl who helped to give four others the gift of life will be remembered during a fundraiser next month.

The New Year’s Day dip will return to Brown’s Bay, Islandmagee in memory of Erin Bonar.

Participants at last year's swim.

A pupil of Whitehead Primary School, the five-year-old passed away in 2015.

Erin saved the lives of three small children and a man in his forties through the amazing gift of organ donation - inspiring the superhero theme for the event on January 1.

Participants are this year raising funds for Angel Wishes, a charity that supports local children fighting cancer.

The event begins at 1pm, with refreshments, entertainment and a raffle afterwards at Whitehead Golf Club.