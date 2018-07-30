SuperCup NI success on an off the field of play

Mid and East Antrim Borough has enjoyed a visitor spin-off from its SuperCup NI involvement.

Many of the best youth teams and players from around the world showcased their skills on pitches throughout the council area during the prestigious competition.

Charlie Allen and Lewis Patterson were part of the successful Co Antrim team.

Speaking after the finals at Ballymena Showgrounds on Friday, the Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “I want to congratulate all of the organisers, teams, coaches, families, sponsors and all those involved in what was a phenomenal tournament. We were honoured to welcome so many visitors to Mid and East Antrim to enjoy our borough during the week.

“I attended a number games and was so impressed by the talent of the young players taking part. It was particularly pleasing to see the local players from Co Antrim triumph again by beating Manchester United.

“Congratulations to them on their formidable achievement and it was great to see boxing hero Carl Frampton cheering the lads on and spending time with families and supporters.

“This incredible tournament showcased our borough and its wonderful facilities to a global audience and is extremely beneficial to tourism and our economy.”

Meeting the Man Utd squad on Friday evening is the the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar.

In total 58 teams competed in the U15 (Junior) and U17 (Premier) section at the tournament.

A new arena at Ballymena Showgrounds complex was used to facilitate this year’s SuperCupNI games at the venue.

Also enjoying success were Greenisland FC, who won the Minor Section beating Bertie Peacock Youths in a penalty shoot out in Coleraine.

Knockagh Cllr Andrew Wilson said: “This success further galvanises the great work going on at Greenisland FC and adds another level of excitement to the club who are keenly awaiting their new 3G pitch later on this year.”