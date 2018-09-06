Students get iPads as school shifts to cloud-based learning

The provision of an iPad to every sixth form student at a Carrick school will dramatically change the way they work, it has been claimed.

Ulidia Integrated College says the initiative will help support studies both at home and school.

Ulidia students are presented with the latest generation iPads.

Principal Michael Houston said: “We are committed to our sixth form students and determined to provide them with a positive sixth form experience which they can use as a springboard to a successful university education or career.”

The iPads will sit alongside the traditional textbooks with the aim of making study time more efficient, autonomous and engaging.

Dominic Barnard, Head of ICT at Ulidia Integrated College said: “The iPads will dramatically change the way our sixth formers work and will enable our teachers to create a collaborative, dynamic, creative and contemporary education experience for our learners. I am proud that our sixth form are at the cutting edge of technology and the devices will complement our whole-school shift to cloud-based learning.”

Coupled with the iPad provision for sixth form, we now have 2 mobile iPad classrooms, Apple TV in every classroom for wireless streaming and each teacher has been furnished with an iPad and training to teach from.”