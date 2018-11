A “Strictly Come Dancing” themed fundraiser has raised £21,000 for the Mae Murray Foundation.

The event took place at La Mon Hotel in Belfast on November 10.

Claire and Lee are from Ballygally were among competitors.

The Larne charity will use the money to “continue its important work bring social inclusion to families in the area who are isolated due to disability or medical need”.

Stephen Clements, from Qradio, was compere for the evening.

Darrin Crawford is from Larne with his partner Maura.

A group dance took place during the event.

Katie Millar with Darrin Crawford.

Celebrations when the total sum raised was announced.

Graham Boyd from Larne was a judge.

Leigh McKay, from Larne, on stage.

Finlay Williams from Larne and friends enjoyed the show at La Mon Hotel in Belfast.