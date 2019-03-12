Storm Gareth could cancel sailings

P&O Ferries have confirmed that this afternoon’s 4.30 pm crossing from Larne to Cairnryan is expected to sail on time.

The company has advised that check in closes 30 minutes prior to departure for cars and 45 minutes for foot passengers.

Editorial image.

However, due to adverse weather forecast later today, P&O Ferries say that there is a “strong possibility” that the following sailings from Larne and Cairnryan could be cancelled: 20.00, 23.59 and 4.00 am.

Passengers are asked to call 0800 130 0030 for further information.