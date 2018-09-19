Storm Ali: Region being battered by strong winds

East Antrim continues to feel the force of Storm Ali with Whitehead Primary School closed due to no electricity.

Upper Station Road close to Greenisland Primary is reported “impassable” in both directions due to a large fallen tree.

Tildarg resident Patrick Greer pictured beside a fallen tree in the Collin Road area.

Barriers are now going up around Carrick Town Hall, avoid the area if possible is the advice from Mid and East Antrim Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Johnston.

Meanwhile, Carrick Castle is closed due to ongoing weather conditions. Tiles have been coming off the roof. Castle St/Joymount area Carrick is closed due to safety concerns. Furthermore, there is possible damage to a power line on Ellis St in Carrick. Electricity supply to Tesco is disrupted; Sainsbury’s unaffected, according to PSNI Carrickfergus.

Power outages have also hit Larne with NIE reporting at one stage today that over 50,000 customers in Northern Ireland had been impacted and some 36,000 now restored.

Police have closed Brustin Brae Road, Larne, close to a “bad bend” and similar action has been taken at Ballyboley Road, Larne and Island Road, Ballycarry.

Neighbouring Ballyclare is still enduring Ali too.

Trees have fallen on roads in Tildarg, Ballyrobert, Burnside and Ballynure, while the Green Road, Doagh Road and Rashee Road in the town were also impacted.

A PSNI Newtownabbey spokesperson said: “Local policing team officers are dealing with a number of trees which are down partially blocking roads. We are prioritising the ones where there is clear safety concerns i.e power lines being pulled down or on bad bends.

“Antrim and Ballyclare are the most badly affected, but we also have some trees down in Whiteabbey. The roads service are also out and about clearing obstructions.”