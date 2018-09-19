Storm Ali: Recycling collections stopped due to weather conditions

Recycling collections across the region have been postponed due to the stormy weather.

A spokesperson for Bryson Recycling said: “Due to high winds we are unable to continue with kerbside collections today in Belfast City Council, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

“Please bring your containers back in as soon as possible and save your materials for your next collection.

“Extra materials can be left beside your boxes in overflow bags (please ensure they are sorted by material type and don’t contain glass). Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has stated that bin collections will be completed if the roads are passable.

A council spokesperson said: “The black and brown bin collections in Newtownabbey and the brown bin collections in Antrim will be completed as normal, where roads are passable.”