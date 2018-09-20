Stole jeans, boots and cottage pies from Larne store

A defendant with an address at the Simon Community in Larne has admitted stealing a pair of jeans, a pair of boots and cottage pies.

Audrey Weir (47) committed theft at Dunnes Stores in the town on August 6 this year.

She had not turned up at a previous hearing and an arrest warrant had been issued.

The defendant was in the dock at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, September 17.

Defence barrister Michael Smyth said his client had not appeared in court previously because she was “unwell”.

Coleraine Magistrates Court was told the cost of the stolen items was £31.

A prosecutor said security staff at the store had detained the defendant after she placed items in a bag and left without attempting to pay.

Weir was in breach of three suspended sentences.

The case was adjourned until October 18 for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The defendant was released on £500 bail with a condition barring her from the area near Dunnes in Larne.