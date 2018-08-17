Star performers on pitch and in classroom

Three St Killian’s College Garron Tower pupils are enjoying stellar success on the sports field and in the classroom.

Ellen Hynds, who captained Antrim to the All-Ireland Minor Camogie title and Antrim Minor hurlers Edward McQuillan and Francis McCurry are Ulster Schools’ GAA All Stars.

Christina McCambridge, Liam Walsh and Hannah Craig at St Killian's on A-Level results day.

And following yesterday’s A Level results, Ellen (Maths A*, Chemistry A and Biology A) hopes to study Pharmacy at Queen’s University Belfast.

Francis (3 Distinction* in Construction, Engineering and Sports Studies) will be moving to Ulster University Jordanstown to study Construction Engineering and Management, while Ed (2 A grades in Biology and Maths and Distinction * in Sports Studies) intends taking Human Biology at QUB.

Meanwhile, Christina McCambridge, Liam Walsh and Hannah Craig have been in the same class through St Anthony’s Primary School Larne and then through St Killian’s College.

Two years ago, each of them achieved 10 A* grades in their GCSE examinations and on Thursday they accumulated 7A* grades and 2 A grades in their A Level exams.