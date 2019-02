Tickets for tomorrow night’s Tennent’s Irish Cup clash between Larne and Coleraine are in high-demand, with only tickets for the Main Terrace remaining.

The Quarter Final match kicks off at Inver Park at 7.45pm.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It’s standing room only! The Main Stand has sold out, and only Main Terrace tickets are available for Friday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup Quarter Final against Coleraine.

“The Club Shop is open tonight. 6pm-8pm.”