St Killian’s College prize-giving ceremony

Continued success in Maths and English was among the highlights of the academic year celebrated on prize night at St Killian’s College, Garron Tower.

Welcoming governors, guest speaker Dr Sandra McAllister, parents, students past and present and colleagues, the school principal, Mr J Brady, said: “This year’s results highlight the success of the college, in both academic and extra-curricular activities. To see so many of our students achieve and exceed their expectations is a great credit to them, their families and teachers.

Mr J Brady (back right) principal of St Killian's College is pictured with chair of the board of governors, Mr Sean Doherty (seated centre) and invited guests at the college`s annual distribution of prizes. Pic by Philip Byrne.

“Last year’s GCSE results, once again, placed the college as one of the top performing non-selective schools in Northern Ireland when measured against the percentage attaining five GCSE grades A*-C, including English and Maths.

“For me the most significant statistic is the continued success in both Maths and English, with 75% achieving C or better in Maths and 72% achieving a C or better in English.

“This is a great credit to our college strategies in Literacy and Numeracy and resulted in 70% of our GCSE students obtaining five-plus A*-C grades including English and Maths.”

The 2018 A-Level students represent the school’s second year intake as St Killian’s.

Principal of St Killian's College, Mr J Brady, with head girl, Orla McKenna and head boy, Caolan O`Connor, welcome the guest speaker, Miss Sandra McAllister, to the college. INLT 39-001-PSB. Pic by Philip Byrne.

Mr Brady continued: “A-Level students did outstandingly well with 92% achieving grades A* – C and 100% attaining two good A-Level passes; 58% with A*/A and 26% with 3 straight As or better, all of which is well above the national average. With the help, advice and guidance of the college’s career department, out of the 87 Year 14 leavers, 80% of the students not only have gone onto HE/FE but crucially achieved their first choice offer.”

Mr Brady added: “One of the continued success stories of St Killian’s is the college’s mentoring system which supports all to reach their full potential.”

Reflecting on sporting triumphs, cultural trips, science and business opportunities, arts and a wide extra-curricular programme, the principal concluded: “Holistic education is more than the sum of academic success, important though that is.

“The most accurate measure of our educational success is the young women and men that result from the values and ethos which will make them positive contributors to our society.”

Twins Aine and Emer Quinn shared the GCSE Cup, each achieved 10 A* grades in GCSE. Photos by Curly McIlwaine (unless otherwise specified)

Katie McNeill picked up the Jubilee Award on prize night.

Clare Emerson has completed five years unbroken attendance at St Killian's

Ruairi McIlhatton was presented with the Northern Bank Cup.

Meabh Allen was presented with the President's Shield.

Aisling Kerr with the Sixth Form Cup (awared by peers).