St Killian’s celebrates stellar results

St Killian’s College Garron Tower students have shattered all previous records by attaining 92% 3 A*-C at A level.

Such a feat, the school says, highlights that non-selective education continues to deliver excellent results for all at A Level.

Christina McCambridge, Liam Walsh and Hannah Craig at St Killian's on A-Level results day.

This year 30% of the college’s students achieved 3A*/A grades while 90% of grades awarded were at A*-B. Principal Jonny Brady acknowledged exceptional results achieved in the STEM, Arts and Vocational areas.

Mr Brady said: “This highlights the success the college has in delivering a broad range of educational pathways to develop the interests and talents of all our students, providing them with the academic results and key life skills to confidently contribute to our society and growing economy.

“With university places in high demand we are pleased that with the help, advice and guidance of the college’s careers department, the vast majority of our students have gained entry to their first choice courses. In addition, there has been a growing number of our students selecting and accessing Higher Apprenticeship routes.”

Once again there was a rise in the number of students who achieved the top grades, Conor McCollam (A*,3As), Hannah Craig (3 A*), Christina McCambridge, Kieran Mulvenna and Liam Walsh (2A* 1A) Reagan Butcher, Ellen Hynds, Louise Kane, Dearbhla McAllister, Ruth McIlwaine, Edward McQuillan, James Morgan, Anna Agnew and Murray Emerson (1A*/Distinction*,2As), while the following achieved at least 3As, Ciaran Cairns, Ryan Clarke, Ruari Lennon, Aidan McKenna, Shannon McLoughlin.

St Killian's A2 students who achieved at least 3 Grade As in their exams.

There were similar successes in vocational subjects with Ronan Donnelly and Francis McCurry achieving 3 Distinction* while Peter Fyfe, Niall Black, Megan McIlwaine, Orla McNaughton, Callum O’Loan, Kevin Reagan, James Black, Mark Erwin, Adam McAllister and Alexander McKeegan- Kelly achieved at least a Distinction star in one or more STEM related subjects.

Many of these students have made significant contributions both locally and internationally to the community which, the school says, is the mark of Catholic education.

Hannah Craig who is to study Medicine at Glasgow, spent weeks of the summer holiday building homes in Kenya, while Christina McCambridge, who is going to NUI Maynooth to study Theology and Philosophy, spent two weeks in Lourdes tending to the sick and disabled. Kieran Mulvenna’s vast range of voluntary work has helped him achieve a much sought after place in Edinburgh to study veterinary science.

The principal added: “It is gratifying to see so many of our young people achieve and exceed their expectations. These excellent results are testament to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our staff and students who deserve great credit and we are all rightly proud.

A total of 42 students in St Killian's gained at least 2 grade As and 1 B in their A Level exams.

“The college, once again, has demonstrated consistency in delivering top quality learning and teaching. We would once again thank our parents for their continued support.”

Top achievers at AS Level at St Killian's College.