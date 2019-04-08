St. John’s bell to ring out in time to celebrate Easter

The rededication of the bell at St. John’s Church, in Glynn, will take place on Sunday during a special morning prayer service, starting at 11.30 am.

The bell has been returned to its tower and is now fully functional. It had been removed for repairs in September.

The bell, which dates back to 1840, had been suffering the effects of old age. Its crown had become damaged, so the fixture had to be removed as a safety precaution. When the bell fell silent in September, an inspection revealed that its crown had broken off.

It was subsequently removed for health and safety reasons and sent for repair at a cost of £3,500.

Glebe warden Derek Swann commented: “After a couple of attempts to get the striking hammer set into the correct position the engineer completed the work last Thursday.

“The bell has had a good test run and has been heard ringing throughout the village.”