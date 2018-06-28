Speed restrictions ‘due to very high rail temperatures’

Larne line rail passengers are advised of speed restrictions on the route this afternoon as temperatures soar.

A Translink spokesperson said: “Due to very high rail temperatures caused by the exceptional weather, speed restrictions will be implemented from 2pm today across the NI Railways network.

“This is a precautionary measure in order to mitigate any potential risk of the rail expanding which could result in travel disruption.

“Passenger information is available on the Translink website www.translink.co.uk/Services/NI-Railways/ or through our social media channels.

“We apologise to our passengers for any inconvenience.”