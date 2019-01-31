Solemn tribute marks 66th anniversary of Princess Victoria ferry disaster

A solemn tribute has taken place at Larne shorefront this morning to remember the victims of the Princess Victoria ferry disaster.

This is the 66th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry tragedy.

Wreaths were laid at the memorial at Chaine Memorial Road.

The commemoration was organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Some 177 people were on board the ship, including 49 members of crew, with the disaster claiming the lives of 134 people.

The vessel sank within sight of the Copeland Islands, near the entrance to Belfast Lough, on its journey from Stranraer to Larne, in January 1953.