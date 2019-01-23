Snow causes disruption to bin collections

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has announced disruption to bin collections today due to adverse weather conditions.

The council says: “Current weather conditions mean a number of roads in the borough are impassable for our recycling and refuse vehicles at present.

“Please keep your bin out and we will collect it either Thursday 24 or Friday 25 January, weather permitting.”

In the Larne area, affected roads are Glenview Road; Carnalbanagh Road; Mullaghsandall Road; Deerpark Road; Lisles Hill Road; Drumnadanaghy Road.

The council has indicated that crews will continue to collect bins throughout the day where possible.