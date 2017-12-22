Slimming groups shed more pounds than a Range Rover weighs

Slimmers shed more pounds than a Range Rover weighs

In total, the members of the Slimming World groups in the triangle area are now 371 stone lighter than they were when they joined their consultants, Doreen, Jayson, Julie, Thomas, Lorraine, Elspeth, Shirley and Ciara, in just one month.

The members, who attend the groups every week, follow the organisation’s eating plan, created by expert nutritionists, which encourages them towards foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and veg.

Jayson says: “Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a diet.

“Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant going to the gym and counting calories. But now I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.”

The team themselves as consultants have lost a staggering 79 stone between them.

Julie says: “Reaching this milestone as a team just proves the huge changes that we’ve all made to our lives, some members who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their lives.

“It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together.”

Thomas notes: “Every week we support and encourage each other and our members share tips and recipes in our classes and on top of that we have a lot of fun too.”

Ciara comments: “I’m delighted that my members have lost weight so beautifully. It has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole families lives, and they are all happier and healthier than ever. Slimming has never been more important.”

The team love looking after their members in the Larne, Carrick, Ballyclare and Whitehead areas as Lorraine explains: “We are passionate about what we do because being slimmers ourselves we know how easy the food optimising plan is and the results speak for themselves.”

Full story and details of venues and contacts in December 28 2017 edition of the TIMES.