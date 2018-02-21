Slight increase in local unemployment

The number of people registering as out of work in the Larne area saw a slight increase in the past month, up by four claimants.

According to the latest Labour Force Survey figures published for the month of January, the local claimant count now stands at 535 claimants compared to 531 claimants in December.

Wards in the Larne district registering the most claimants for unemployment were Central with 85 (85 in December); Antiville with 45 claimants (44 in December); and Kilwaughter with 43 (43 in December).

The Larne wards with the lowest claimant counts were Islandmagee with 17 claimants (20 in December), Glynn with 18 claimants (22 in December) and Ballycarry with 23 (26 in December).

In January 2018, the number of people claiming Job Seekers Allowance in Northern Ireland was 28,400 (3.1% of the workforce).

This represents a decrease of 700 from the previous month’s revised figure.

The latest Northern Ireland unemployment rate was below the UK average of 4.4% and was the third lowest unemployment rate of the UK regions.