Skip lorry overtook cyclist on bend of road say police

Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving at Shore Road, Magheramorne.

A PSNI spokeperson said that a skip lorry overtaking a cyclist on a bend caused an oncoming car to perform an emergency stop to avoid a “head on” collision.

The incident is alleged to have occurred on Wednesday October 17, at 4.25 pm.

Police are asking anyone who was in the vicinity at the time, including the cyclist, to come forward. Contact police on 101 quoting reference number 900 of the 17/10/18.