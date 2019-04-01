‘Sinn Fein has objective of electing largest council numbers’ says Gerry Kelly

Sinn Fein has the “objective of electing its largest ever number of local councillors”, according to senior party member Gerry Kelly MLA.

Mr. Kelly, accompanied by Michelle Gildernew and North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan, was in the Braid Centre, Ballymena, on Friday, to support local candidates James McKeown, Patrice Hardy, Ian Friary and Collette McAllister as they handed in their nominations to officially become candidates in next month’s local government election.

“All ratepayers are not well served by unionist dominated councils. Sinn Féin aims to maximise our council strength in the next mandate.

“A stronger Sinn Féin council team will ensure that the negative dominance of political unionism is challenged, that the rights of all local citizens are respected and that ratepayers get good value for money from good quality council services.

“Our councillors will act as agents for change in local government, and promote rights, equality and Irish unity.

“This local government election comes at a time of unprecedented political instability caused by the continued denial of rights and democracy in the north by the DUP and British government, and the Brexit catastrophe being driven by their alliance.

“There is a mood in nationalism that is strong and confident, and we are moving forward for change. I wish all our candidates the best of luck in the weeks and months ahead.”