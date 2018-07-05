Silver anniversary celebrations at housing scheme on former hotel site

Staff, friends and family have joined with residents to mark the silver anniversary of Larne’s McNeill Court.

A sheltered living scheme in the heart of the town, it was opened in 1993 by then Minister of State Robert Atkins.

Peggy Morrow (left), scheme co-ordinator, with tenants Kathleen McBride and Roy Millar.

The scheme provides 44 self-contained one-bedroom apartments, which include mobility and wheelchair standard properties.

McNeill Court’s longest tenant, Sally Latimer, 93, was there to celebrate the milestone with fellow residents.

Michael McDonnell, group chief executive Choice Housing, said: “We pride ourselves on being a mainstay of any community we develop in and this scheme in Larne is a perfect example of this.

“It was great to meet Sally Latimer who has been a resident at McNeill Court for 25 years. The scheme provides much more than housing; we are part of the local community and provide a wide range of social activities for our residents, including music, craft demonstrations and trips.

“Over the years, Peggy Morrow, our scheme co-ordinator at McNeill Court, and our staff have built a unique bond with all residents and it is right that we mark 25 years of its success.

“Schemes like this provide residents with a safe and secure environment right in the heart of the community. They are designed to make day-to-day living easier safe in the knowledge that support is there when needed.”

Situated in Main Street, the scheme is close to amenities including shops, cafes, restaurants, a health centre, pharmacy, post office, a number of churches as well as a library and leisure centre.

Prior to McNeill Court being built, it was the site of an hotel. It is one of the longest-established sheltered living schemes owned by Choice, which has more than 35 years experience of providing housing and support services for older people.