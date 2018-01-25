Serial thief charged with stealing make-up from Larne store

A serial thief with dozens of convictions is accused of stealing Max Factor make-up from the ‘Superdrug’ store in Larne.

Garth Ferguson (33), whose address was given as Curran Road in Larne, is alleged to have committed the theft on January 21 this year.

He appeared at Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22 where a police officer believed she could connect him to the charge.

The court heard the defendant had an address in the Simon Community in Larne.

The police officer opposed bail saying the defendant had an “appalling record for dishonesty offences” and was recently given a suspended sentence at Coleraine Court for burglary.

The officer added: “We do not believe he will stop offending if he is not remanded.”

Defence barrister Ben Thompson said mascara was allegedly taken and added: “At this stage he says he is not guilty.”

He said Ferguson had a “chronic drug problem” and the record was connected to funding that addiction.

Refusing bail at Coleraine Magistrates Court, District Judge Liam McNally said the defendant had 44 burglary convictions since 2001 and a further 42 theft convictions.

The judge went on to say that Ferguson had appeared at the court on January 8 and the alleged theft happened within two weeks.

The case was adjourned to Ballymena Magistrates Court on February 15.