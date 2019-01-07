Scottish dancers prepare to welcome newcomers in Larne

Felicity McKeown with the medals she won at her first competition in Kilkeel in November.
Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance, Larne, is preparing for another busy year.

In 2018, the dancing school entertained various local groups with a special Christmas performance at Gloucester Park Day Centre.

Dancers from the Kathryn Stewart School of Highland Dance, Larne.

Newcomer Felicity McKeown had a successful first competition in Kilkeel in November.

Weekly classes are taught by renowned tutor and former Ulster Champion, Kathryn Stewart and are sponsored by the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Classes are held on Thursdays, in Larne Rangers Club, with beginners at 4.30 pm until 5.30 pm and intermediate/advanced, from 5.30 pm until 6.30pm.

Beginners or improvers, from age four upwards, are very welcome.

For more information, contact the dance school through Facebook or contact Kathryn on 07901 229500.