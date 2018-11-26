Scenes from new BBC drama filmed in Larne

The first episode of a new BBC television drama featuring a backdrop of locations from Mid and East Antrim will be screened tomorrow evening.

“Mrs. Wilson” features scenes from Carnfunnock Country Park and Larne Promenade.

It will be screened on Tuesday evenings on BBC One at 9.00 pm.

Award-winning actress Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther) leads the cast of Mrs. Wilson, which is based on the life of her own grandmother.

She stars alongside Iain Glen (Game Of Thrones, Delicious), Keeley Hawes (The Bodyguard, Ashes To Ashes), Anupam Kher (Silver Linings Playbook, The Boy with The Topknot) and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, True Blood).

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Lindsay Millar, said: “We are delighted and proud to be involved in what promises to be another hugely successful production.

“Mid and East Antrim has very strong links to the world’s most popular television series of all time, Game of Thrones, and it is fantastic that film and television crews are increasingly using our borough’s stunning scenery and remarkable built heritage.

“Recently, we welcomed Derry Girls to Ballymena, the makers of BBC’s new drama Ups and Downs, and last year Coming Home showcased Mid and East Antrim to an audience of millions on the BBC.

“One of our key priorities in Mid and East Antrim is to grow our incredible tourism potential and our borough featuring in hit television shows and movies is great for the area and our economy.”

Mrs. Wilson is set between 1940s and 1960s London, the series follows Alison Wilson (Ruth Wilson), who thinks she is happily married until her husband dies and a woman turns up on her doorstep claiming that she is the real Mrs Wilson.

Alison is determined to prove the validity of her own marriage - and Alec’s (Iain Glen) love for her - but is instead led into a world of disturbing secrets.

Mrs Wilson is a production by Snowed-In Productions for the BBC, co-produced with Masterpiece with funding support from Northern Ireland Screen.

Mrs. Wilson begins on Tuesday November 27 at 9.00 pm on BBC One.