Santa bus will give free tours of Larne

An open-topped Santa bus will be giving free tours of Larne next Friday (December 7) and take part in the “Jingle” parade.

City Sight Seeing Tours, Belfast, will be sending their Santa bus to the town arriving at 3.00 pm.

Parked at Broadway, the distinctive red double decker will be providing regular bus tours of the town with Santa, free of charge, to children, parents and grandparents.

The “Jingle” parade in Larne town centre is being organised in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

In Glengormley, Bank of Ireland staff with team up with NI Children’s Hospice to host a “Jingle Sing Along” with local schools from 2.00 pm until 4.00 pm, on December 7. Refreshments will be served at the bank.

On December 14, businesses in Glengormley and Newtownabbey will be taking part in a big Jingle Jumper Day.