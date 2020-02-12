Sammy Wilson welcomes Northern Ireland-Scotland bridge ‘feasibility study’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to explore a bridge link between Northern Ireland and Great Britain has been welcomed by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

The undertaking comes as Mr Johnson announced major infrastructural plans for the UK including the High Speed Rail (HS2) project and investment in bus transport.

The bridge idea, which has its critics including the Scottish Government, would most likely see a link between Portpatrick in Scotland and Larne, Co Antrim.

Mr Wilson, whose constituency includes Larne, said: “The Prime Minister’s commitment to invest in the infrastructural skeleton of the United Kingdom is good news for our local economy and wider Union

“Investment in bus services and specifically, the procurement of 4000 new net zero emission buses will present a significant opportunity for increased employment and innovation at Wrightbus.

“The decision to conduct a feasibility study into a bridge link between Northern Ireland and Scotland is something which my party has endorsed for a number of years because we believe it has the potential to further strengthen our economy and the sinews which hold our Union together.

“However, a major investment of this nature cannot be taken in isolation. In order to exploit the full benefits of such a project, investment is also needed in the A75 in Scotland, to ensure efficient and seamless travel from Ulster to the heart of Scotland.”

The DUP MP added: “I have already engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and the Government on this project and will be seeking further information in the coming weeks.”