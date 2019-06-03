Rural community groups launch booklets

Three rural community groups from the Mid and East Antrim area have launched booklets.

Over 60 people from the groups attended the ‘celebration event’ at which The Older and Wiser Women from Glenravel Group launched “Wise words from wise women”, which includes colloquial sayings, the Rural Older and Active Men’s Group from Glarryford launched “Making Their Mark” and the Focus on the Farm Family Group from Larne launched “Tails from the Farmyard”.

The main aim of the groups is to increase social opportunities with the purpose of promoting health and wellbeing through participation in various activities including excursions. L-R Raymond McDowell (Larne), Mary McCarthy (Glenravel), Sharon Adams (artist), Ivor Ferguson, Brian Hunter GP (Cullybackey), Yvonne Carson (NHSCT) and Isle Compton (Glarryford).