Royal wedding 'live screening' at Larne tea party

Local people are being invited to celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with a sumptuous tea party in Larne.

The event will take place at Gardenmore Presbyterian Church, Victoria Road, on the same day as the royal couple tie the knot - next Saturday, May 19.

It has been organised by the charity, Christians Against Poverty in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“What better way to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and the soon-to-be Princess Meghan than by attending a live screening of the royal wedding and a tea party in the halls of Gardenmore Presbyterian Church?” said organisers.

“Although we may not be able to make it to the streets of Windsor in person, together as the community of Larne we can join to watch the live screening of the royal wedding on large screen, admiring the bride’s dress, the beautiful bridesmaids and all the pomp and ceremony that comes with such a royal occasion.

“And not to miss out on celebrating this occasion with such beautiful food we have organised for Slemish Catering Company to provide a delicious afternoon tea of scones, finger sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes and tea and coffee.

“There will also be entertainment provided for children in the downstairs hall with bouncy castles and crafts.”

The cost for the event, which runs from 12-3pm, is £5 per adult and £2.50 per child.

Tickets can be purchased through the Larne Visitor Information Centre, Narrow Gauge Road, Larne.