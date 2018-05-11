Royal Landing support for Air Ambulance

Carrick’s Royal Landing festival organisers are confident of building on the success of last year’s rebranded celebration.

History will come alive when the King William returns to the town next month.

The reenactment – the highlight of the four-day festival - is expected to be one of the most colourful of the parading calendar, attracting thousands of spectators and tourists.

To mark the 328th anniversary of the occasion, the king will be rowed into the harbour where he will be met by soldiers and dragoons dressed in period costume, before leading a parade on horseback through the town.

The large crowds enjoying the spectacle will be able to avail of market stalls, street theatre, a funfair and live entertainment.

Darren McAllister, chairman of Carrickfergus Historical Re-Enactment Group, said: “We are excited to build upon the success of the rebranding the annual Carrickfergus Pageant to the Royal Landing last year. It’s our aim to make the historical and heritage significance seem as life like as possible as we have visitors from across the UK, Ireland and further afield who travel to witness this event year on year.

“The organising committee have engaged with an even wider range of stakeholders including local businesses, community organisations and utilised the services of a professional consultant to help find areas of improvement with the aim of making the event bigger and better.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Cheryl Johnston, who is also secretary of the organising committee, said: “The Royal Landing is a key economic and tourism boost for Carrickfergus and I am delighted it continues to grow and develop into a festival of heritage and history for all the family.

“This year we are delighted to support the Air Ambulance NI as our charity this year. The AANI is the charity that fund raises for and manages the helicopter operations of Northern Ireland’s Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

AANI works in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the health trusts which provide the medical teams on board its helicopter.

“It is a doctor-led service so its value is in getting hospital ER-level treatment to trauma casualties on site in minutes, as well as slashing the travel time for the transfer of casualties to hospital. I would urge everyone on the day to give generously to the charity and support this vital service.’

The Royal Landing will take place June 7 - 10 with the main parade on Saturday, June 9, commencing at 12 noon.