The Larne branch of the Royal British Legion Larne will be holding a service of remembrance and thanksgiving to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ending of WW1 on Sunday November 4.

The service will be held in the Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter, Meeting House Street, Larne, at 7.00 pm.

Everyone welcome. An offering will take place in aid of The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

A light supper will served in the church hall after the service.