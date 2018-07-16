Roddensvale teacher retires after 15 years

Roddensvale School has bade farewell to a former member of staff as she stepped down from her teaching role after 15 years.

Friends and colleagues gathered at the end of June to mark the retirement of Larne woman, Mrs Mary Howie.

Paying tribute to Mrs Howie was John Madden, principal of Roddensvale School. “Mary has always had an affinity for working with young people with a range of additional needs, including some with complex medical needs,” he said. “More recently, she had been working with young people on the autistic spectrum.

“She is quite an active person and assisted greatly with co-ordinating PE and the swimming programme at Larne pool.

“Mary has fantastic organisational skills and was great at mobilising people; in fact she ran Sports Day like a military operation! She has also been instrumental in organising our School Fete.

“Mary will be greatly missed by everyone in the school community. We wish her a long and happy retirement.”

Mother-of-four Mrs Howie’s retirement coincides with that of her husband, Dr Peter Howie.

A GP at Larne Health Centre since 1999, Dr Howie had been practicing medicine in the area since 1986 before stepping down last month.

Mrs Howie was presented with gifts including a number of paintings during a farewell evening with colleagues at the Halfway House Hotel.

Meanwhile, the school has said goodbye to another valued member of staff following the retirement of Mrs Roberta McIlwrath last month.

“Mrs McIlrath has taught cookery and was instrumental in organising Personal Development towards Independence (PDI), Roddensvale’s Learning for Life and Work Programme,” a post on the school’s Facebook page read.