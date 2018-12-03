Roddensvale School to host Larne ‘Jingle’ concert

Larne’s “Jingle” concert will be hosted by Roddensvale School on Wednesday December 5, starting at 7.00 pm.

The fundraiser in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice will be compered by the host of Northern Ireland’s Children in Need Jackie Fullerton.

Guest-of-honour will be Her Majesty’s representative in County Antrim Lord Lieutenant Joan Christie.

The concert at the school is part of the Larne “Big Jingle” fundraiser.

There will be performances by the school’s choir and Makaton choir, a harp ensemble, the Listen Hear Choir, Lois Parkes, Yasmin Andrews, Ty O’Gormley, Maurice Farquhar and Moyle Primary School Choir.

Every £35 raised will provide an hour of specialist palliative care for a life-limited child and their family this Christmas.

For tickets, contact Roddensvale School or NI Hospice regional fundraiser Catherine O’Hara by ringing 07515 063303 or email:catherine.ohara@nihopsice.org