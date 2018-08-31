Road users may encounter disruption due to parade

Police have issued advice to motorists ahead of a band parade in Carrickfergus tonight.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Ulster Grenadiers will be parading in Carrickfergus this Friday evening.

“A total of three bands will leave the Rangers Club at 7:30pm, finishing up at around 8:30pm.

“There may be some traffic disruption in order to facilitate this parade Please follow the directions of our officers or any diversionary signage you encounter.”

It is understood the parade route is North Road, St.Brides Street, Albert Road, Lancasterian Street, Antrim Street, High Street, Market Place, West Street, Irish Gate, Irish Quarter South, Davys Street, Irish Quarter West, Albert Road, St.Brides Street, North Road and Shaftsbury Drive.