‘Road network in Larne has deteriorated to unacceptable level,’ claims DUP

Parts of the Larne road network are in an unacceptable condition, it has been claimed.

East Antrim DUP MLA Gordon Lyons and Mid and East Antrim Councillor Angela Smyth have raised the issue with the Department for Infrastructure after being contacted by residents.

In a joint statement, Mr Lyons and Cllr Smyth said: “Over the past number of months, the road network in Larne has deteriorated to an unacceptable level. Local people are rightly frustrated at the poor state of the roads and the apparent inaction of the authorities to address the situation.

“The Upper Cairncastle Road and the Churchill Road are two such examples of the poor conditions of roads in Larne.

We have written to DfI Roads and requested that these roads be resurfaced as a priority. Allowing the roads to deteriorate further will be more expensive in the long run and any delay runs the risk of causing further damage to the vehicles of local people.

“If you have any roads issues in your area that need addressed call us on 028 2826 7722.”