Road closed after collision causes 'structural damage' to bridge

The A2 Main Road between Glynn and Larne is closed after a road traffic collision caused structural damage to a bridge, police have said.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision on Sunday afternoon. The PSNI has advised motorists to use the Glenburn Road and Carrickfergus Road.

Police wrote on Twitter: "The Main road between Glynn and Larne will remain closed until work is carried out on structural damage to a bridge in the area caused by an earlier RTC."

There are no further details at this time.